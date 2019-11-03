Golf-Higgs takes two-shot lead into final round in Bermuda

Leader Harry Higgs will be out to avoid being caught napping when he takes a two-shot lead over fellow American Brendon Todd into the final round of the Bermuda Championship on Sunday. Higgs, a multiple winner on the minor circuits who is finally getting a crack at the big time, jumped clear with a six-under-par 65 at Port Royal on Saturday.

After going 49 holes without a bogey, he missed out on a half-century, dropping a shot at the par-four 14th after hitting a weak putt. "I knew I needed to hit that putt way harder. I got a little irritated, but I just laughed," Higgs said after posting a 17-under 196 total.

"I figured I was going to make a bogey at some point. I didn't want to, but I was probably going to do it." Though PGA Tour rookie Higgs has not been in such a lofty position during his brief time in the major league, he takes comfort from being a regular contender in other professional tournaments.

"I've won twice in the last 13 months and I've had countless other chances to win," he said. "I've played with the lead a lot for the last year, so in a way that makes you comfortable, but you're still uncomfortable the whole time. I've got a good idea how I'll feel."

Higgs often enjoys a siesta when time allows but will have no time for such a luxury on Sunday. "Tomorrow will be a difficult day with all that goes on with leading after three rounds, but I'm looking forward to it," he said.

