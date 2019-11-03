International Development News
Connor caps Jets' rally past Knights in OT

  • Updated: 03-11-2019 10:48 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 10:47 IST
Connor caps Jets' rally past Knights in OT
Kyle Connor scored with 1:38 remaining in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3, on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Connor, who also had two assists in the contest, picked up a drop pass from Patrik Laine above the left circle, went in and fired a wrist shot through the pads of Malcolm Subban for the game-winner.

Mathieu Perreault had two goals, and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg, which was playing the final game of a three-game western road trip and the second half of a back-to-back that started with a 3-2 victory at San Jose on Friday. Laurent Brossoit finished with 23 saves. Jonathan Marchessault, Max Pacioretty and Nate Schmidt scored goals for Vegas, which dropped its second straight overtime game. William Karlsson added two assists.

Making his second start of the season in place of Marc-Andre Fleury, who didn't dress with the flu, Subban had 35 saves. Winnipeg opened the scoring just 2:19 in. Gabriel Bourque intercepted Deryk Engelland's clearing pass near the right boards, spun around and fired a shot on goal that Perreault redirected off the right post and into the net.

Vegas answered with three goals in the span of 3:39 to take a 3-1 lead. Marchessault got the first on a power-play goal at the 4:51 mark, firing a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past an Alex Tuch screen and by Brossoit's glove side. Pacioretty made it 2-1 with his third goal of the season, firing in a wrist shot from the top of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Mark Stone.

Schmidt followed 90 seconds later with his first goal of the season, one-timing a shot from the slot off a feed from Karlsson. Perreault cut it to 3-2 midway through the third period with a power-play goal, redirecting a Connor centering pass from in front of the net.

The Jets then tied it three minutes later when Connor passed from behind his net to Scheifele in the slot, where he snapped a shot past Subban's blocker side for his fifth goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

