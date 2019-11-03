International Development News
Motorcycling-Alex Marquez follows brother Marc with Moto2 title

Spaniard Alex Marquez followed in the footsteps of older brother Marc on Sunday by winning the Moto2 championship at the Malaysian Grand Prix. Marc Marquez, who won his sixth MotoGP title with the Repsol Honda works team in Thailand last month, was also crowned Moto2 champion in 2012.

Both brothers have also won what is now known as Moto3, with 23-year-old Alex crowned champion in 2014 and 26-year-old Marc taking the 125cc title on his way up through the ranks in 2010. Alex, riding for the Marc VDS Moto2 team with whom he is set to stay next year to defend the title, finished second to South African race winner Brad Binder on Sunday to be sure of the crown with a round to spare and an unbeatable lead of 28 points.

His title repeated the brothers' 2014 feat of both winning world championships in the same season. "He is not 'the brother of'. He is Alex Marquez and he is the world champion two times in Moto3 and Moto2," said proud Marc, who celebrated with his sibling.

