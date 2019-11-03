International Development News
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  Updated: 03-11-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday in a warning to his rivals ahead of the ATP Finals. The Serbian faced only one breakpoint in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level.

"I served very well, there were not many rallies in the match. A break in each set was enough, it was the best serving performance in this tournament," said Djokovic, who did not drop a set this week. "It was his first Masters final so in a way, experience prevailed."

Djokovic, who will be supplanted by Rafael Nadal at top of the ATP rankings on Monday, made a fine start, stealing Shapovalov's first service game as he opened a 3-0 lead. The Serb was never threatened in the opening set, dropping only four points on serve as Shapovalov looked tight having not played on Saturday following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal.

Shapovalov faced a breakpoint in the first game of the second set, saving it with a powerful first serve but a forehand error on Djokovic's second opportunity gave his opponent a decisive 4-3 lead. Djokovic then held serve throughout to snatch a morale-boosting victory ahead of the Nov. 10-17 ATP Finals in London, where he will be looking to secure the year-end world number one spot.

