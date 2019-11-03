International Development News
Kerr: Warriors F Green will miss 'the next few games'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  Updated: 03-11-2019 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 23:36 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Forward Draymond Green, the latest injured member of the Golden State Warriors, will miss "the next few games," coach Steve Kerr told reporters before Saturday night's 93-87 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. "He's going to miss the next few games for sure," Kerr said.

"There's a torn ligament in the finger, but it's not something that should keep him out for a long time." Green, 29, sustained the injury to his left index finger during Friday night's 127-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs and sat out Saturday's game.

"I hurt my finger. Ligament action. But it is what it is," said Green on Friday. "... It's pretty sore. I couldn't grip the ball the whole entire (game), probably since the second quarter, which is why I was making a lot of one-handed, right-handed passes and dribbling left with my right hand. I couldn't really grip the ball." Green's injury comes two days after two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry sustained a broken left hand after colliding with Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes. Curry will be sidelined at least three months after undergoing surgery, the team announced Friday.

The Warriors are already without Klay Thompson (left knee), who is expected to miss the season. In addition to Green's injury, guard D'Angelo Russell sprained his right ankle in Friday's game and didn't play against Charlotte. Russell scored a season-high 30 against the Spurs and is averaging 19 points per game.

Green is averaging 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in five games this season for the Warriors (1-4). For his career, Green has averaged 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game with 23 triple-doubles. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17 and has been on the All-Defensive first or second team in each of the past five seasons.

