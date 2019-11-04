International Development News
Boswell's fourth field goal propels Steelers past Colts
Image Credit: Flickr

Mason Rudolph passed for 191 yards and one touchdown and Chris Boswell's fourth field goal made the difference Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers edged the visiting Indianapolis Colts 26-24. Boswell's deciding kick, a 26-yarder, came with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri shanked a 43-yarder with 1:11 left.

Rudolph threw a touchdown pass to Vance McDonald, and Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown for Pittsburgh (4-4), which played without starting running back James Conner (shoulder). Brian Hoyer, who stepped in when starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett left in the second quarter because of a knee injury, passed for 168 yards, with scoring passes to Jack Doyle, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers for the Colts (5-3), who played without top receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf).

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter -- Vinatieri's 25-yarder for a 3-0 Indianapolis lead after Kenny Moore intercepted Rudolph; and Boswell's tying 21-yarder. Brissett left the game with 12:41 left in the second quarter. On an incomplete pass play, Pittsburgh's Cam Heyward knocked Indianapolis lineman Quenton Nelson into the quarterback. Hoyer completed that drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Doyle for a 10-3 Colts' lead.

Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Hoyer pass toward the end zone for Doyle and returned the pick 96 yards for a tying touchdown with 2:21 left in the half. Hoyer threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Zach Pascal. Heyward blocked Vinatieri's extra point kick, leaving it 16-10.

The Steelers got a 51-yard field goal by Boswell as the first half expired to cut it to 16-13. In the third quarter, Rudolph led an 11-play, 54-yard drive that concluded with his 7-yard touchdown pass to McDonald for a 20-16 lead.

Justin Houston sacked Rudolph in the end zone and knocked the ball loose. Alejandro Villanueva recovered it for the Steelers, giving Indianapolis a safety and making it 20-18. The Colts turned the ball over on the free kick, leading to Boswell's 33-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, upping the lead to 23-18.

Hoyer hit Rogers for a 4-yard score at 8:43 of the third for a 24-23 lead. A two-point conversation pass failed. Brissett was 4-of-5 passing for 59 yards before leaving.

