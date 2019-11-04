Motor racing-Reaction to Lewis Hamilton's sixth Formula One title

Britain's Lewis Hamilton won his sixth Formula One championship on Sunday. The following is some reaction to the Mercedes driver's achievement: -

VALTTERI BOTTAS, race winner and team mate "Big congrats to him. I personally failed on my target this year but there is always next year. He deserves it. He had a strong season."

- TOTO WOLFF, Mercedes F1 team principal on future

"I think he's still very motivated and you can see that he wants to win every single race. As long as that is the case, I think he can go for more. We need to provide him with a good car and then I think there is no limit, personally." -

PETER 'BONO' BONNINGTON, race engineer, over the radio "Get in there, Lewis. What a drive mate, that is it. Champion of the world. Did it in style, mate, you did that in style."

- Red Bull's MAX VERSTAPPEN, third on Sunday

"It's very impressive, what else to say? He's just doing phenomenally, has a great team behind him and I hope we can take the fight to them next year." -

NICO ROSBERG, retired 2016 champion and former team mate "Karting together who would have thought that we'd both be #F1 world champion one day. And you? You've achieved it for the sixth time – on your way to becoming the GOAT. Impressive! My greatest respect – enjoy these moments and celebrate. Well deserved." - on Twitter.

- CHRISTIAN HORNER, Red Bull team boss

"That achievement is nothing short of outstanding. To have achieved six world championships is a phenomenal effort... An incredible score rate. I hope we can challenge him more before he achieves his seventh." -

Father ANTHONY HAMILTON "Unbelievable win. Six world championships. Who would ever have dreamed of it... it means the world to him."

