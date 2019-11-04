International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Reaction to Lewis Hamilton's sixth Formula One title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 03:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 03:50 IST
Motor racing-Reaction to Lewis Hamilton's sixth Formula One title
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's Lewis Hamilton won his sixth Formula One championship on Sunday. The following is some reaction to the Mercedes driver's achievement: -

VALTTERI BOTTAS, race winner and team mate "Big congrats to him. I personally failed on my target this year but there is always next year. He deserves it. He had a strong season."

- TOTO WOLFF, Mercedes F1 team principal on future

"I think he's still very motivated and you can see that he wants to win every single race. As long as that is the case, I think he can go for more. We need to provide him with a good car and then I think there is no limit, personally." -

PETER 'BONO' BONNINGTON, race engineer, over the radio "Get in there, Lewis. What a drive mate, that is it. Champion of the world. Did it in style, mate, you did that in style."

- Red Bull's MAX VERSTAPPEN, third on Sunday

"It's very impressive, what else to say? He's just doing phenomenally, has a great team behind him and I hope we can take the fight to them next year." -

NICO ROSBERG, retired 2016 champion and former team mate "Karting together who would have thought that we'd both be #F1 world champion one day. And you? You've achieved it for the sixth time – on your way to becoming the GOAT. Impressive! My greatest respect – enjoy these moments and celebrate. Well deserved." - on Twitter.

- CHRISTIAN HORNER, Red Bull team boss

"That achievement is nothing short of outstanding. To have achieved six world championships is a phenomenal effort... An incredible score rate. I hope we can challenge him more before he achieves his seventh." -

Father ANTHONY HAMILTON "Unbelievable win. Six world championships. Who would ever have dreamed of it... it means the world to him."

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas Declares 'Teamwork' is the Magic Ingredient in the Winning Formula as he Visits $27 Billion Megaproject in Malaysia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles WR Jackson exits early as abdominal injury flares

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, making a return Sunday after missing six games because of abdominal injury, played only in the first series. He caught one pass for 5 yards before he was held out the rest of the way after a...

Horse racing-Activists call for halt to U.S. horse racing

Animal rights groups on Sunday called for an immediate halt to horse racing following the high-profile death of a gelding in Saturdays Breeders Cup Classic at Southern Californias Santa Anita Park.Four-year-old Mongolian Groom injured his l...

Boswell's fourth field goal propels Steelers past Colts

Mason Rudolph passed for 191 yards and one touchdown, and Chris Boswells fourth field goal made the difference Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers edged the visiting Indianapolis Colts 26-24. Boswells deciding kick, a 26-yarder, came with 636...

FOREX-Dollar dozes in Asia, euro waits on Lagarde speech

Major currencies started the week in a quiet mood with a holiday in Tokyo making for thin trading conditions and investors waiting to hear the first official speech from the new head of the European Central Bank later in the session. The do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019