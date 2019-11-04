International Development News
Development News Edition

Balotelli thanks support after being racially abused at Verona

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 09:27 IST
Balotelli thanks support after being racially abused at Verona
Image Credit: Twitter (@FinallyMario)

Mario Balotelli on Sunday thanked his fellow players and supporters for their support after he was racially abused by Hellas Verona fans, the latest in a series of ugly incidents that have blighted the early weeks of the Serie A season. Brescia striker Balotelli scored in a 2-1 Serie A defeat at Verona that leaves his hometown side in the relegation zone, but his performance was overshadowed by his fury at Verona's notorious supporters, who have a long track record of far-right politics and open racism.

Despite denials of abuse from Verona, a video published on Twitter by a fan showed a number of supporters clearly directing monkey chants at Balotelli before the Italy international booted the ball at them in the stands. The 29-year-old, who was born in Palermo to Ghanaian parents but was raised just outside Brescia, then had to be held back by players from both teams to stop him from leaving the field of play.

"Thanks to all the colleagues on and off the field for the solidarity expressed toward me and all of the messages received from you fans," Balotelli wrote in a message on Instagram alongside a video of the incident. "A heartfelt thanks. You're real men, not like those who deny the evidence."

Verona coach Ivan Juric had earlier told Sky Sport that he heard "no racists chants, nothing at all" after a win that lifts his side to ninth, adding that "to say otherwise is a lie". The club's president Maurizio Setti then said that his club's supporters were "light-hearted, not racist" and were a crowd with "real sport in its DNA".

"We are the first to condemn racism but it is wrong to generalize... Maybe two or three people among 20,000 fans might have said something," he said to Sky.

- Serie A's racism scourge -

The match was suspended for a few minutes around the hour mark as Balotelli tried to force himself from the field before a message was read out on the stadium loudspeaker threatening that both teams would leave the field if there was a repeat of any abuse, a message that was whistled loudly by a large number of the home fans.

Balotelli's agent Mino Raiola told AFP he was backing his player, saying that he was "against all forms of racism." Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who managed Balotelli at Inter Milan and Manchester City, said that Italy "needs to work together to ensure that this sort of intolerance doesn't repeat itself". A number of black players have been racially abused by supporters in Italy in the opening weeks of the season, with Milan midfielder Franck Kessie targeted by Verona fans in September and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku abused at Cagliari, also serial offenders.

Later Sunday, Brescia said they had sacked their 49-year-old coach Eugenio Corini. "Brescia Calcio club announce the dismissal of coach Eugenio Corini," said a club statement.

Elsewhere Balotelli's former club AC Milan continued their mediocre season with a 2-1 defeat to Lazio that left the seven-time European champions languishing in 11th, level on 13 points with Udinese. Ciro Immobile's 100th Lazio goal and Joaquin Correa's strike seven minutes from the end gave Lazio their first win away at Milan in 30 years, which puts them fourth.

Serie A top scorer Immobile's bullet header in the first half takes him to an astonishing 13 goals in 11 appearances. Simone Inzaghi's side are level on 21 points with surprise package Cagliari and Atalanta after the Sardinian side saw off the 10-man Bergamo-based outfit 2-0 earlier.

Both sides are a point behind Roma, who stayed third following their 2-1 win over Napoli on Saturday which extends their unbeaten run in the league to six games despite a weeks-long injury crisis. Paulo Fonseca's team remain seven points behind league leaders Juventus, who stay top thanks to Matthijs de Ligt's derby winner in their 1-0 triumph at Torino on Saturday.

The Dutch international's first Juve goal since arriving from Ajax in the summer kept Inter Milan at bay by a single point despite Romelu Lukaku's brace sealing a late 2-1 win at Bologna and taking the Belgian's Serie A tally to nine in 11 games. (

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

2nd ODI: Indian women level series, beat West Indies by 53 runs

Punam Raut starred with the bat before spinners put up a fine performance to set up Indias comfortable 53-run win over West Indies in the second ICC Womens Championship ODI here. India were able to defend a modest 191 by bowling out West In...

'India needs USD 30 bn yearly investment in renewables'

India ideally needs USD 30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organization. Today, we are averaging about USD 11 billion a year in renewa...

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentrat...

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday held their first talks for more than a year on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand, Moons office said, with the neighbors relationship in dire st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019