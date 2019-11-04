International Development News
Kane's OT winner lifts Blackhawks over Ducks

Adam Boqvist scored his first career goal Patrick Kane delivered 24 seconds into overtime Sunday to give the visiting Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Alex DeBrincat also scored a goal for the Blackhawks, as Chicago spoiled the party being held for the 1,000th career game of Ducks veteran center Ryan Getzlaf.

It was just like the glory days for the Blackhawks in overtime as Jonathan Toews sent a cross-ice pass to Kane, who lifted the puck into the goal past Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller for the winner. Boqvist was playing in his second game after making his debut Saturday at Los Angeles against the Kings. Per hockey-reference.com, Boqvist is the first Blackhawks defenseman to score a goal before the age of 20 since Nick Leddy in 2010.

DeBrincat scored on a two-man advantage as the Blackhawks won for just the second time in their last eight games. Sam Steel scored a second-period goal for the Ducks, his first of the season, while Nick Ritchie tied the game 2-2 at 6:17 of the third period with a power-play goal, his second tally of the season.

It was not only the 1,000th career game for Getzlaf, it was also the 2,000th game in the history of the Ducks franchise. The Ducks center received a video tribute midway through the first period that drew a standing ovation from the near-capacity crowd. Anaheim lost for just the second time in eight home games one month into the season.

After losing in overtime Saturday, the Blackhawks rebounded quickly with Boqvist's goal 9:21 into the game off a feed from Alex Nylander. The No. 8 overall selection in last year's NHL draft ripped a shot through traffic that rebounded off the right post and into the goal. DeBrincat came through for his fourth goal of the season from the left side of the Ducks goal. Kane sent a cross-ice pass through the top of the crease and DeBrincat redirected the puck off Miller.

Steel's goal at 12:39 of the second period appeared to take a slight deflection of the stick of DeBrincat. It was his seventh career goal in 34 games after making his NHL debut last season. Getzlaf was credited with an assist on Steel's goal one game after he scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

