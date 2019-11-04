International Development News
Development News Edition

Hockey India names 39 players for junior women's national coaching camp

Hockey India has named 39 players for the upcoming Indian junior women's national coaching camp.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:16 IST
Hockey India names 39 players for junior women's national coaching camp
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India has named 39 players for the upcoming Indian junior women's national coaching camp. The players will report to coach Baljeet Singh Saini at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru Campus for the camp which will be held from November 4 to 28.

The Indian junior women's team is scheduled to play a three-nation tournament starting from December 3 in Australia, where it will face Australia and New Zealand. "The players were put under a strenuous training regime in their last camp in October and they have improved on various aspects tremendously. However, we are expecting tough challenges from Australia and New Zealand and therefore we have jotted a few more things that we need to work on in the next National Coaching Camp," said Saini.

The coach expressed his excitement of training with six players from the senior women's core probable group. Suman Devi Thoudam, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Mahima Choudhary, Reet, Chetna, and Sharmila Devi, who are in the age of the junior category, will add a different kind of experience to the national camp.

"We are very excited to have six players from the Senior Women Core Probables group, as they can share their experience and guide the junior players in the right direction. The Indian Junior Women's Team played brilliantly during the tour of Belarus in June, but we have to perform even better in the 3-nation tournament in Australia. The team will gain a lot of confidence if they perform in a top hockey-playing nation such as Australia," Saini said. The players include goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F. Ramengmawii.

Defenders: Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, and Parneet Kaur. Midfielders: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Reet, Chetna, Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur and Sushma Kumari.

Forwards: Sharmila Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, and Annu. (ANI)

Also Read: Bangladesh players decide not to take part in any cricket activity

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'India needs USD 30 bn yearly investment in renewables'

India ideally needs USD 30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organization. Today, we are averaging about USD 11 billion a year in renewa...

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentrat...

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday held their first talks for more than a year on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand, Moons office said, with the neighbors relationship in dire st...

Too soon to pass judgement whether Pant can take DRS calls: Rohit

The Indian team paid the price for Rishabh Pants poor DRS calls against Bangladesh and skipper Rohit Sharma says that he doesnt want to jump to a conclusion yet whether the youngster is good enough to take tricky review decisions. India did...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019