Christian Pulisic wants Chelsea to 'out-compete' every other team

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic said that his club has so much talent and such great players that they want to out-compete every other team. "The spirit is great at the moment. We go in and want to out-compete every team. We have so much talent, great players. We're playing really well. We're really strong," Goal.com quoted Pulisic as saying.

Chelsea defeated Watford on November 2 by 2-1 in the Premier League. Pulisic also scored a goal during his club's win in the match. Pulisic is also pleased with the backing he is getting from fans.

"It's incredible, it's amazing. The support has been phenomenal," he said. Chelsea, who hold the fourth position on the Premier League's points table, will now compete against Crystal Palace. (ANI)

