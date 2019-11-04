Captaincy is still Faf's baby, says Quinton de Kock

South Africa's Quinton de Kock said that the team's captaincy in T20I format is still Faf du Plessis' 'baby' but he will grab it with both hands if given a chance. De Kock led the team during their T20I series against India which ended in a 1-1 tie with one match being abandoned.

"The way I see it is that I was just a replacement. That's the way I took it. For now, its still Faf's baby. But maybe if things change and they do want me to do it, then I will do it," ESPN Cricinfo quoted De Kock as saying. "For the moment, I am not looking too far ahead. I am just trying to look at how I can help out with the youngsters, with the new guys in the T20 team and by myself, just getting better and getting ready for the T20 World Cup next year. But if that does come upon me, then I will try and grab it with both hands," he added.

De Kock has also been appointed as the captain of the Cape Town Blitz for the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL). (ANI)

