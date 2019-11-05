International Development News
Development News Edition

NFL notebook: Eagles' Jackson set for core surgery

  Reuters
  • |
  Philadelphia
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 07:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 07:05 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced Monday. Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks following the operation, which will be performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, according to ESPN. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Jackson hopes to return to action this season, possibly if the team reaches the playoffs.

The news of the surgery was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, who said that Jackson tore the abdominal muscle completely off the bone. Jackson, 32, had returned from a six-game absence on Sunday and was promptly removed from the game against the Chicago Bears after four snaps for precautionary reasons.

--Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an MCL sprain, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported. Colts coach Frank Reich made a similar statement shortly after the Colts' 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, though the diagnosis was not confirmed.

Brissett's availability for this week's game against the visiting Miami Dolphins was not known. --The New York Jets are awaiting the results of an MRI exam performed on the knee of running back Le'Veon Bell, coach Adam Gase announced.

Bell didn't appear to be the worse for wear while playing in 63 of the Jets' 70 offensive snaps in their 26-18 loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He rushed 17 times for 66 yards and had eight receptions for 55 yards. --Wide receiver Josh Gordon passed a physical with the Seattle Seahawks, clearing the way for possibly making his debut with the team next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gordon, 28 will practice this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He has been dealing with two bone bruises in his left knee, and he last played for New England on Oct. 10 against the New York Giants. The Seahawks claimed Gordon on Friday after the New England Patriots waived him off injured reserve a day earlier.

--The NFL suspended Dolphins running back Mark Walton for four games for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies. Walton was expected to be the primary back after the Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals last Monday. Walton has rushed 53 times for 201 yards this season, his first with Miami.

He can return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets. He can be at the team's facility and attend meetings but won't be allowed to practice during the suspension. --Dolphins undrafted rookie wide receiver Preston Williams will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Miami's Sunday win over the New York Jets, coach Brian Flores announced. ESPN reported that Williams suffered a torn ACL.

Williams, who underwent an MRI exam on Monday, was injured on a punt return. He recorded five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 26-18 victory. The 22-year-old was leading the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (428), and he has three touchdown catches. --Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn made three changes to his staff following a 1-7 start.

Raheem Morris, 43, is moving from wide receivers coach to secondary coach. Dave Brock, 52, returns to his former position coaching the receivers after working with the running backs this season. Bernie Parmalee, 52, who has been serving as an offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach, will now coach the running backs. --Cleveland Browns released starting safety Jermaine Whitehead, one day after he posted a series of threatening remarks on social media following the team's 24-19 loss in Denver.

Whitehead, who missed tackles on two big plays by the Broncos, also threatened Dustin Fox for criticizing his tackling. Fox works for the team's radio network.

