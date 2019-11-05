International Development News
Development News Edition

'I just needed a fresh challenge', Malan on his departure from Middlesex

After signing a four year deal with Yorkshire that ended his long association with Middlesex, England batsman Dawid Malan has revealed that he wasn't enjoying cricket and needed a 'fresh challenge'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 09:55 IST
'I just needed a fresh challenge', Malan on his departure from Middlesex
England cricketer Dawid Malan. Image Credit: ANI

After signing a four year deal with Yorkshire that ended his long association with Middlesex, England batsman Dawid Malan has revealed that he wasn't enjoying cricket and needed a 'fresh challenge'. "I've been captain of Middlesex for two years, and I've been banging my head against a wall for a wee while. I didn't really enjoy the cricket as much as I'd have liked to," ESPNcricinfo quoted Malan as saying.

"I just needed a fresh challenge," he added. "When I spoke to them, Yorkshire seemed like a team that really want to win trophies, and that's the ambition. I don't want to finish my career just plodding along in county cricket. I want to be somewhere that really wants to challenge to win stuff." Malan said

Malan, who top-scored for England in a 21-run loss to New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday, last played a Test match in August 2018 against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services.Developed...

Hong Kong's economic woes deepen with plunging business outlook

Hong Kong, Nov 5 AFP Hong Kongs economic woes showed no sign of easing Wednesday after a key measure of business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a decade as the city reels from the global trade war and violent democracy pro...

Shorter hours boost sales in overworked Japan: Microsoft

Tokyo, Nov 5 AFP In a country notorious for overwork, Microsoft Japan trialled a radical idea working less. And it found that four-day weeks and other reforms both boosted sales and cut costs. The Japanese unit of the US IT giant closed its...

Indian Overseas Bank shares plummet over 14 pc on Q2 loss

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday plummeted over 14 percent after the company reported widening of its net loss for the second quarter ended September 30. The companys stock dropped 13.18 percent to Rs 10.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019