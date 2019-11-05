International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket fraternity wishes 'run machine' Kohli on his 31st birthday

The Cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the run machine-turned 31 today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:23 IST
Cricket fraternity wishes 'run machine' Kohli on his 31st birthday
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the run machine-turned 31 today. From legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag to stalwarts of the sport, like VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share wishes for Kohli on his special day.

Posting a picture with Kohli, Sehwag wrote, "May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli." "Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli. Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted Laxman.

Kaif who redefined agility in the cricket field termed Kohli a 'legend'. "In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted Kaif.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared Kohli's maiden ODI hundred on their Twitter handle. "As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine. #HappyBirthdayVirat."

"Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field, @imVkohli. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, health, and more success!," tweeted Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal. Kohli had received Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna last year. (ANI)

Also Read: Virat Kohli is the most important man, we will listen to him. Mutual respect will be there, opinions will be there: Ganguly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services. Develope...

Shorter hours boost sales in overworked Japan: Microsoft

Tokyo, Nov 5 AFP In a country notorious for overwork, Microsoft Japan trialled a radical idea working less. And it found that four-day weeks and other reforms both boosted sales and cut costs. The Japanese unit of the US IT giant closed its...

Indian Overseas Bank shares plummet over 14 pc on Q2 loss

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday plummeted over 14 percent after the company reported widening of its net loss for the second quarter ended September 30. The companys stock dropped 13.18 percent to Rs 10.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, ...

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

At least six persons, including five police commandos, were injured in a powerful IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. Among those injured were additional superintend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019