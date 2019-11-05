NZ vs ENG: Scoreboard

Completed scoreboard in the third Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England in Nelson on Tuesday.

New Zealand C Munro c Mahmood b T Curran 6

M Guptill c T Curran b Brown 33 T Seifert b Parkinson 7

C de Grandhomme c Banton b T Curran 55 R Taylor lbw Mahmood 27

J Neesham b S Curran 20 M Santner run out (Billings) 15

T Southee not out 1 Extras (LB-6, W-8, NB-2) 16

Total (for 7 wickets, 20 overs) 180 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-42, 3-69, 4-135, 5-162, 6-171, 7-180.

Bowling: S Curran 4-0-29-1, T Curran 4-0-29-2, Mahmood 4-0-49-1, Brown 4-0-34-1, Parkinson 2-0-14-1, Gregory 2-0-19-0.

England T Banton b Tickner 18

D Malan c Guptill b Sodhi 55 J Vince c Southee b Tickner 49

E Morgan c Munro b Santner 18 S Billings run out (Munro) 1

S Curran c Munro b Ferguson 2 L Gregory b Ferguson 0

T Curran not out 14 S Mahmood not out 3

Extras (LB-1, W-5) 6 Total (for 7 wickets, 20 overs) 166

Fall of wicket: 1-27, 2-90, 3-139, 4-142, 5-147, 6-148, 7-149 Bowling: Southee 4-0-28-0, Ferguson 4-0-25-2, Tickner 4-0-25-2, Sodhi 3-0-30-1, Santner 4-0-41-1, Neesham 1-0-16-0 .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)