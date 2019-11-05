Fuzhou China Open: PV Sindhu faces first-round exit after losing to Pai Yu Po

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first round match here at the Haixia Olympic Center. The 24-year-old faced a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Pai Yu Po 13-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the encounter that lasted for 74 minutes.

After bagging a gold at the BWF World Championships, world number six Sindhu showcased a dismal performance and faced early exits in the Korea Open, Denmark Open, and China Open. However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, ranked 30th, beat Canada's Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu 21-19 21-19 to make a positive start in the mixed doubles competition.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue, faltered in the opening round, losing 17-21 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke. (ANI)

