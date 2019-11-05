International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclone threat over second T20 International, SCA keeps tab

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:17 IST
Cyclone threat over second T20 International, SCA keeps tab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After a smog-hit series opener in Delhi, there is a cyclonic threat to the second T20 International between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday. The cyclone Maha is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on the day of the match, which could lead to heavy rains.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest forecast, Maha would hit the Gujarat coast as a 'cyclonic storm' between Porbandar and Diu during the early hours of Thursday. The match is scheduled to commence at 7 pm at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on the outskirts of the city.

As of now, Maha is a 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' over the Arabian sea and situated around 660 kilometers away from Porbandar. It is predicted that it would weaken into a cyclonic storm before hitting the Gujarat coast. The IMD, in a release, stated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers would occur "at most places in all districts of Gujarat", including Rajkot, on November 6 and 7.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association is keeping a tab on the weather forecasts. "We are fully prepared to host the game but at the same time, we are keeping a close tab on the weather. It is expected that it may rain in the morning on the 7th but the game is in the evening," a senior Saurashtra Cricket Association official told PTI from Rajkot.

There was sunshine on Tuesday morning in the city. The two teams had reached here on Monday. The first T20 international was played despite smog and air pollution in the national capital, prompting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to thank both the teams.

Bangladesh, who beat India by seven wickets, lead the three-match series 1-0. The final match of the series will be played in Nagpur on Sunday, November 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...

Chidambaram hits out at PM over his remarks in Bangkok

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks in Bangkok, saying that he should have also talked about the falling investment, growth, credit and business confidence in India. ...

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019