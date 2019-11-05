International Development News
Indian women's team ready to bounce back against Vietnam

Indian women's team head coach Maymol Rocky believes that the team will bounce back in their second FIFA international friendly match against Vietnam.

AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's team head coach Maymol Rocky believes that the team will bounce back in their second FIFA international friendly match against Vietnam.The first of the two FIFA international friendlies ended with a 0-3 loss for the Indians. However, Rocky believes that her charges have taken home a lot from the game."It was a difficult first game for us, but we have learnt a lot about ourselves and about our opponents in that defeat," Rocky said. Despite the loss, Maymol saw the opportunity to mark out the areas where the team needs to put in more work.

"We identified the areas where we need to work on and have been trying to improve on those departments over the last couple of days," she said. The coach drew up the example from the team's friendlies against Uzbekistan earlier this year, when India suffered a heavy loss in the first game, only to bounce back with a 1-1 draw in the second one.

"The most important thing is that even when we lose, the players learn something from that. When we had played against Uzbekistan, we lost the first match 1-5 but then worked on our errors to bounce back in the next game. That is the kind of reaction we are looking for from the girls now," said Rocky. "What we have to keep in mind is that we need to gain the experience of playing these tough international opponents so that we will be ready for the challenge when we play the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers next year," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

