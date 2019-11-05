UPDATE 1-Rugby-Saracens docked 35 points and fined for breaching salary cap rules

International Development News
  Updated: 05-11-2019 17:16 IST
  Created: 05-11-2019 17:12 IST
English champions Saracens have been given a 35-point deduction and fined 5.36 million pounds ($6.92 million) after they were found guilty of breaching salary cap regulations, Premiership Rugby said on Tuesday. British media reported the breaches related to England internationals such as Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola entering into business partnerships with club chairman Nigel Wray.

"Saracens Rugby Club failed to disclose payments to players in each of the seasons 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19," Premiership Rugby said in a statement. "In addition, the club is found to have exceeded the ceiling for payments to senior players in each of the three seasons.

"The Salary Cap Regulations stipulate that a points deduction may be imposed in the current season (2019-20) only. The sanction has no bearing on any other domestic or European competition." Saracens did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.

Saracens, who accomplished the Premiership and European double last season, were fourth in the standings this season with nine points from three games before the punishment was announced. The points deduction will place the bottom of the table on -26 ahead of Saturday's trip to Gloucester.

The club will be allowed to seek a review and if they do, the sanctions will be suspended pending the review's outcome. The Premiership Rugby salary cap regulations were introduced in 1999 to ensure the financial viability of clubs in the league and also provide a level playing field.

The current salary cap is seven million pounds, which does not include two 'Excluded Players' whose salaries are outside the cap. ($1 = 0.7751 pounds)

