International Development News
Development News Edition

Just as I didn't try to be Healy, Pant shouldn't try to be Dhoni: Gilchrist

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:33 IST
Just as I didn't try to be Healy, Pant shouldn't try to be Dhoni: Gilchrist
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australian wicket-keeping great Adam Gilchrist on Tuesday had just one piece of advice for the embattled Rishabh Pant -- don't try to be the next Mahendra Singh Dhoni just as he didn't try to be Ian Healy 2.0. Pant has been struggling to hold on to his place in the Indian team despite a resounding start to his career with Test hundreds on debut in England and Australia. In Sunday's T20 match against Bangladesh, Pant also copped criticism for bad DRS calls, something that Dhoni had mastered at his peak.

Gilchrist reiterated that the 22-year-old Pant should only focus on being his own best version instead of trying to ape the iconic former captain, who is currently on a sabbatical. "My number one suggestion to Indian fans and journalists would be: Don't attempt to compare him with MS Dhoni. The mold that they used to make Dhoni, they have mashed it up once he was made. So that they make sure that there is not another one," he quipped at a promotional event of Tourism Australia.

Gilchrist, who held the record for most dismissal by an Australian wicketkeeper in ODIs, said he never tried to copy Healy when he came into the national team. "I know from personal experience, I went after Ian Healy, who was picked in the best ever Test cricket team in Australia. I just didn't want to try to be Ian Healy. I wanted to learn from him but I wanted to be Adam Gilchrist and that would be my advice to Rishabh," he said.

Gilchrist, however, did urge the youngster to learn from Dhoni's phenomenal career during which he led India to two world titles. "My advice would be to learn everything you possibly can, work as hard as you can but don't try to be MS Dhoni. just try to be the best Rishabh Pant," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha issues fresh appeal, urges policemen to end stir and resume duty.

Special CP Crime Satish Golcha issues fresh appeal, urges policemen to end stir and resume duty....

Chandrayaan 2 successful mission, generated curiosity among

Hailing the achievements of the countrys scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Chandrayaan-2 was a successful mission and it had generated curiosity about science among the youth. Noting that no country in the world woul...

BJP not ready to discuss sharing of CM's post: Girish Mahajan

BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Tuesday said the party was not ready to discuss sharing of the Maharashtra chief ministers post with the ally Shiv Sena, and Devendra Fadnavis will become the next CM. Mahajan, a senior minister in the outgoing ...

In Europe, For Europe: Huawei Building Alliances for the Intelligent Era

Today, Huawei held&#160;eco-Connect Europe&#160;2019&#160;in Paris, France, under the theme of Enable a&#160;DigitALL Connected&#160;Future. The&#160;conference focused&#160;on the mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and Huawei&...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019