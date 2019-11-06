International Development News
Development News Edition

Panthers QB Newton (foot) goes on IR to end his season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 00:42 IST
Panthers QB Newton (foot) goes on IR to end his season
Image Credit: Flickr

The ongoing saga regarding the foot injury of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has ended, with the veteran going on injured reserve to end his 2019 season. "For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. "He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team's medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.''

Newton, 30, played in just two games this season, both defeats, and has not seen action since a Sept. 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers are 5-1 since then with Kyle Allen at quarterback. The official diagnosis was a Lisfranc injury to the left foot, and surgery had not been recommended for Newton as of this past weekend, according to multiple reports.

Newton, the first overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn, threw for 572 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in his two games this season. He has passed for 29,041 yards in his nine-year career with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was named NFL First-Team All-Pro in 2015, his Most Valuable Player season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Rs 7,000-cr bank fraud: CBI registers 35 cases, searches 169 places

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK government refuses to release report on Russian meddling

Britains government refused again Tuesday to publish a report into possible Russian interference in UK elections, arguing that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government needs more time to properly scrutinize the document. The Intelligence an...

UPDATE 3-China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork

China will resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, some four months after Beijing blocked shipments amid an escalating diplomatic feud between the two countries. Good news for Canadian farmer...

UPDATE 5-Iran further distances itself from 2015 deal by fuelling Fordow centrifuges

Iran will start injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow enrichment facility, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a highly symbolic breach that will complicate European efforts to salvage Tehrans nuclea...

UPDATE 4-U.S. envoy to EU acknowledges Ukraine quid pro quo in impeachment testimony

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland presumed there was a quid pro quo in the Trump administrations withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine pending an anti-corruption investigation, according to an excerpt released by congressio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019