Cardinals extend contracts of front office, manager Shildt

  • Reuters
  • St Louis
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 01:16 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 01:14 IST
After advancing to the National League Championship Series this past season, the St. Louis Cardinals gave contract extensions Tuesday to the president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, general manager Mike Girsch and manager Mike Shildt. Mozeliak will get three more years on his deal that was set to run out at the end of the 2020 season. Girsh will get two more years on a deal that also was set to run out at the end of 2020. Shildt received a new three-year deal that will keep him through the 2022 season.

In addition, the entire Cardinals coaching staff will return in 2020. St. Louis went 91-71 this past season, finishing first in the National League Central. The Cardinals defeated the favored Atlanta Braves in a five-game NL Division Series but were swept in the NLCS by the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The Cardinals had failed to reach 90 victories since they won 100 games in 2015, losing in the NLDS that year under manager Mike Matheny. Shildt replaced Matheny midway through the 2018 season and is 132-99 in his 1 1/2 seasons as Cardinals manager. Mozeliak became the Cardinals FM in October of 2007 and was promoted to president of baseball operations in 2017. The Cardinals have gone to the playoffs seven times since he first stepped into the GM post, winning the World Series in 2011.

Girsch was promoted to GM from assistant general manager in June of 2017 when Mozeliak was moved to the president of baseball operations post.

