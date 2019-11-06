Report: Blazers' Collins to miss at least 4 months

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins will be out at least four months after surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder, the team announced Tuesday. Collins sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Portland's 121-119 victory in Dallas on Oct. 27.

The optimistic timetable would have Collins returning with about a month left in the regular season. Collins, who turns 22 later this month, was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He started Portland's first three games this season and averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 28.7 minutes. Collins averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 17.6 minutes last season, appearing in 77 games off the bench.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)