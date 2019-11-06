Vikings WR Thielen not expected to play Sunday

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is not expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys because of a strained hamstring, according to NFL Network. Thielen missed the Vikings' Oct. 24 victory over the Washington Redskins with the same injury, and returned this past weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. But the sixth-year wideout played just seven snaps before leaving the Chiefs game for good.

Thielen has 27 receptions this season for 391 yards and six touchdowns, already the second most in a season in his career after his nine TDs last season. He also has one rushing TD this season. The 29-year-old undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State has 320 career receptions, all with the Vikings, for 4,288 yards and 25 TDs. He has been named to each of the past two Pro Bowls.

