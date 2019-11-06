International Development News
Development News Edition

Schwartz scores in OT as Blues deny Canucks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vancouver
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:33 IST
Schwartz scores in OT as Blues deny Canucks
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

Jaden Schwartz converted a 3-on-0 overtime break-in as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night. The Blues won for the seventh time in their last eight games. The Canucks have earned points in all six home games, going 4-0-2.

Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington stopped 33 of 34 shots. Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes, back in the lineup after missing one game with a bruised knee, scored for the Canucks.

Vancouver's Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves. The Canucks outshot the Blues the 12-6 in the first period and failed to capitalize on two power plays in the opening 20 minutes. The Blues finally established their forecheck during the second period and sustained offensive zone pressure.

That led to the Blues breaking the scoreless tie. Bozak cut to the front of the net to convert a Sammy Blais' centering pass from the left corner. It was Bozak's first goal of the season. Markstrom barely got a piece of Schwartz's blast off a 2-on-1 rush later in the period to keep the deficit at 1-0.

Canucks winger Jake Virtanen nearly tied the game eight minutes into the third period, but he ripped a shot off the post. With nine minutes left to play, Brandon Sutter broke in alone on Binnington shorthanded but failed to beat him. Hughes tied the game 1-1 with 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation time with a point shot through traffic.

Markstrom stopped David Perron on two point-blank shots in overtime and Binnington denied Tyler Myers on a big one-time blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Duterte foe accepts Philippine drug war post

Manila, Nov 6 AFP A fierce critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes deadly anti-drug war accepted a top post on Wednesday to help steer the campaign, pledging to halt killings of the innocent. While critics said the appointment is an...

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Pro...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Guilty should be given exemplary punishment: IRS asso on DP-lawyers standoff

The guilty involved in the Delhi Police-lawyers violent standoff should be given exemplary punishment, the all-India association of IRS income tax officers said. The Indian Revenue Service IRS officers association also expressed their solid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019