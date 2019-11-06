NBA roundup: LeBron's triple-double rallies Lakers past Bulls

LeBron James registered a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers stormed back from a 19-point second-half deficit for a 118-112 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Quinn Cook added 17 points off the bench for Los Angeles, which won its sixth game in a row. Anthony Davis finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in his return to his hometown. The Lakers outscored the Bulls 38-19 during the fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Otto Porter Jr. and Coby White had 18 points apiece, and Wendell Carter Jr. posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Cook drained a 3-pointer from near the left corner to wipe out the huge second-half deficit as part of a 16-0 run that put the Lakers on top 96-93 with 8:12 to go in the fourth quarter.

Celtics 119, Cavaliers 113 Gordon Hayward highlighted his career-high-tying 39-point performance by making all nine shots he attempted in the first half as Boston recorded a road victory at Cleveland.

Hayward finished 17 of 20 from the field and added eight assists and seven rebounds to propel the Celtics to their fifth straight win. Kemba Walker went 6 of 8 from 3-point range to highlight his 25-point outing. Collin Sexton scored 21 points, Tristan Thompson added 19 and 13 rebounds and Kevin Love contributed 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have lost three in a row.

Hornets 122, Pacers 120 (OT) Devonte' Graham, fouled on a 3-point shot attempt, made two of three free throws to break a tie with 1.7 seconds left in overtime and cap a career-best scoring effort, giving Charlotte a victory over visiting Indiana.

After Indiana's Jeremy Lamb forged the fourth tie of the extra session by hitting a 19-footer with 5.2 seconds remaining, Graham drew a foul from JaKarr Sampson outside the arc and calmly produced the game-winning points. Graham finished with 35 points off the bench, easily eclipsing his previous best of 24, set earlier this season. Brogdon finished with 31 points for the Pacers, two fewer than team leader T.J. Warren, who scored a season-high 33.

Nuggets 109, Heat 89 Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Will Barton had 15 points and 10 rebounds in his return to the lineup, and host Denver beat Miami by 20.

Denver won without Millsap and Gary Harris for most of the second half. Harris missed the entire second half due to a left ankle injury. Millsap was cut on his forehead in a third-quarter collision. He got it wrapped, came back and hit his free throws but then went to the locker room and did not return to the game. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 16 points. Kelly Olynyk had 13, Kendrick Nunn 11 and Justise Winslow and Meyers Leonard had 10 each for the Heat, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Hawks 108, Spurs 100 Trae Young returned from an ankle injury to score 28 of his 29 points in the second half and help Atlanta beat visiting San Antonio.

Young was 5-for-10 on 3-pointers and had 13 assists in his return. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Hawks were playing without power forward John Collins, who was suspended for 25 games for violation of the NBA anti-drug policy. San Antonio got 22 points from DeMar DeRozan, 17 points from Bryn Forbes and 16 from Patty Mills. Trey Lyles had a game-high 12 rebounds. The Spurs have lost three of their last four.

Thunder 102, Magic 94 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, and Chris Paul added 20 as host Oklahoma City continued its dominance of Orlando.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 9 of 14 from the field, and Paul made clutch free throws down the stretch for the Thunder, who have won 14 of their past 17 encounters with Orlando. Aaron Gordon had 15 points and four other players finished with 13 for the Magic. Orlando, which fell to 0-3 on the road, also remained the lone NBA team that has yet to score 100 points in a game this season.

