Report: Raptors F McCaw to have knee surgery

  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:03 IST
Toronto Raptors forward Patrick McCaw will have surgery on his left knee and miss several weeks, The Athletic reported Wednesday. McCaw has missed four of the defending champions' first six games this season because of the nagging injury.

He averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in wins against the Orlando Magic (Oct. 28) and Detroit Pistons (Oct. 30). McCaw, 24, signed with the Raptors after being cut by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 7. He played in 26 regular-season games (one start) and 11 postseason games with Toronto en route to winning his third consecutive NBA championship.

McCaw won his first two titles with Golden State and holds career averages of 3.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 159 games (31 starts) with the Warriors, Cavaliers and Raptors. --Field Level Media

