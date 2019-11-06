International Development News
Development News Edition

Would be interesting to see how pink ball behaves under lights: Shubman Gill

Indian batsman Shubman Gill on Wednesday said that it would be interesting to see how pink ball behaves under lights in India's first-ever day/night Test slated to be played later this month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:33 IST
Would be interesting to see how pink ball behaves under lights: Shubman Gill
India batsman Shubman Gill. Image Credit: ANI

Indian batsman Shubman Gill on Wednesday said that it would be interesting to see how pink ball behaves under lights in India's first-ever day/night Test slated to be played later this month. "It will be really interesting to see how the pink ball behaves under lights. It will be really challenging for us as well because we will see how stuff goes under lights. Bangladesh is a very competitive team so it would be really interesting," Gill told ANI.

Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first-ever victory over India in the shortest format of the game. Both sides will next lock horns in the second T20I in Rajkot tomorrow.

Earlier, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had revealed that it had taken him just three seconds to convince skipper Virat Kohli for playing the day/night Test at Eden Gardens against Kolkata. "I had met Virat on October 25th for an hour and my first question was, we need to have day-night Test cricket and the answer in three seconds was let's go ahead and do it. I found him absolutely acceptable to play day-night Test matches," Ganguly had said.

"My 100th Test match was a boxing day Test match and there were 70,000 people watching the game on Day 1. You should have seen the Ashes not one seat is empty. I remember the last day in a Test match in Eden Gardens there were 1,50,000 people watching the game. However now people life has changed, societies have changed and people don't turn up for Test cricket like they used to do," he added. In the recently concluded Test series against South Africa, India thrashed the Proteas in one side games to consolidate their position in World Test Championship. However, not many people had turned up for the Test matches during the series.

"Virat realises that empty stand in Test cricket is not the right way forward," Ganguly had said. The day/night Test between India and Bangladesh will be played from November 22-26 at Eden Gardens. (ANI)

Also Read: World cricketers' group backs Bangladesh strike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Oil from northeastern Syria being used for local communities -U.S. State Dept

The oil extracted in northeastern Syria is being used by the local authorities for their own benefit, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, apparently contradicting President Donald Trumps suggestion last month that U.S. ene...

UPDATE 6-Moon-Abe meeting "encouraging" for Seoul-Tokyo ties -senior US diplomat

The United States was very encouraged by a recent meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions that could undercut three-way security cooperation on North Korea. U....

UPDATE 3-Biggest Brazil oil auction disappoints as only Petrobras and Chinese firms bid

Brazils biggest-ever oil auction frustrated expectations on Wednesday, as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras scared off global oil majors. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian firm is also known, and Ch...

UPDATE 4-'Straight up lied': prosecutors blast longtime Trump adviser Stone in trial

The prosecution in the trial of Roger Stone on Wednesday painted President Donald Trumps longtime adviser as a liar in a criminal case stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers probe that detailed Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019