Report: Eagles bringing back WR Matthews

The Philadelphia Eagles will re-sign wide receiver Jordan Matthews to replace injured DeSean Jackson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. It will be Matthews' third stint in Philadelphia, which selected him in the 2014 second round.

Matthews caught 245 passes for 2,973 yards and 21 touchdowns in 60 games with Philadelphia (2014-16, 2018). The 27-year-old Matthews played 10 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and one game for the San Francisco 49ers this season before being released Oct. 26.

The Eagles said Monday that Jackson will have core-muscle surgery and be sidelined from 4-6 weeks.

