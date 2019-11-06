International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Eagles bringing back WR Matthews

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 23:41 IST
Report: Eagles bringing back WR Matthews
Image Credit: Flickr

The Philadelphia Eagles will re-sign wide receiver Jordan Matthews to replace injured DeSean Jackson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. It will be Matthews' third stint in Philadelphia, which selected him in the 2014 second round.

Matthews caught 245 passes for 2,973 yards and 21 touchdowns in 60 games with Philadelphia (2014-16, 2018). The 27-year-old Matthews played 10 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and one game for the San Francisco 49ers this season before being released Oct. 26.

The Eagles said Monday that Jackson will have core-muscle surgery and be sidelined from 4-6 weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Morales a dictator? Apple's Siri says so (in Spanish)

With political tension mounting in Bolivia over contested elections, Apple Incs Siri appeared on Wednesday to briefly take the side of anti-government protesters often terming long-standing President Evo Morales a dictator.Asked in Spanish ...

Britain won't act on European arrest warrant for Catalan separatist

British authorities have put on hold what they deemed a disproportionate European arrest warrant issued by Spain as it seeks to extradite Catalan separatist leader Clara Ponsati over her role in a failed independence bid, official documents...

Britain won't act on European arrest warrant for Catalan separatist

British authorities have put on hold what they deemed a disproportionate European arrest warrant issued by Spain as it seeks to extradite Catalan separatist leader Clara Ponsati over her role in a failed independence bid, official documents...

Report: Eagles bringing back WR Matthews

The Philadelphia Eagles will re-sign wide receiver Jordan Matthews to replace injured DeSean Jackson, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. It will be Matthews third stint in Philadelphia, which selected him in the 2014 second round...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019