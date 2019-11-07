International Development News
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Pregnant Morgan eyes Olympic return three months after giving birth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 03:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 03:14 IST
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Pregnant Morgan eyes Olympic return three months after giving birth
Image Credit: pixabay

Alex Morgan, co-captain of U.S. women's national team, said she plans to play at the Tokyo Olympics even though the Games will take place just three months after she is due to give birth to her first child in April.

"It's my goal to play there," Morgan told Reuters in an interview. "It's clearly a short window but if I'm able to, I want to be there representing my country."

Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco last month announced that they were expecting a daughter. It has certainly been a busy year for the Southern California striker.

In March she joined her team mates in suing their employer, U.S. Soccer, arguing that the women's team was underpaid compared to their less successful male counterparts. The 30-year-old, who scored six goals during her team's charge towards a fourth World Cup title, said she hoped the lawsuit can be settled out of court even though a trial date has been set.

"It's moving quickly," she said. "We're having updates every week and we have the trial set for May, so we are absolutely hoping to have it resolved before the Olympics. But the sooner, the better," she said.

She said the legal battle did not interfere with the team's focus. "The lawsuit isn't necessarily a distraction but it's something that needs to happen for us to value ourselves properly," she said.

"Our employer is not doing the same." The women's team has also won four Olympic golds.

Morgan, who is also a forward for the Orlando Pride, spoke to Reuters following the unveiling of a $100,000 mini-soccer pitch in Gardena, a low-income area in Los Angeles County. She said the 84 feet x 40 feet acrylic pitch, which was paid for by sports drink company Powerade and carries Morgan's signature on it, will help to hone the skills of the next generation.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation has so far installed 250 mini-pitches in urban areas around the country. The goal is to install 1,000 by 2026. "I even struggle to get access to a field sometimes, which is crazy to say. So to be able to open a pitch in my community in the Los Angeles area was great," she said.

"To give safe access to the sport and more access is incredible. "I want soccer to be the biggest sport in the U.S. and the way the youth soccer trend is going right now, it cuts out the lower half of the income classes."

"So to be able to provide this pitch in more of an undeserved area is so amazing." Morgan said she can even envision her own daughter taking advantage of the opportunity one day.

"Being a mom-to-be, it's incredible to know that children like mine will have access to this."

Also Read: Sports News Roundup: Alex Morgan announces she is pregnant with April due date; Ruthless Federer obliterates Albot to reach Basel quarter-finals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadiums Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of 2 million. Sportandos Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Farieds deal was worth 4....

UPDATE 3-Iran fuels centrifuges, resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow

Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the countrys Atomic Energy Organisation AEOI said on Thursday, further stepping away from its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. The agreement bans enrichment and...

Uber to let passengers record rides in effort to curb crime in Latin America

Uber said on Wednesday that it will allow passengers and drivers to record audio of their trips in Brazil and Mexico using a new feature in the app, as the ride-hailing company copes with recurring safety concerns during its trips.Uber has ...

Boris Johnson to tell Scotland: vote Conservative to stop independence bid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Scotland on Thursday to say a Dec. 12 election victory for his Conservative Party will halt Scottish National Party SNP plans to hold another independence vote to break up the United Kingdom. Sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019