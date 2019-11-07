Bears QB Trubisky wants TVs off at team facility

Apparently tired of hearing about how bad he and the Chicago Bears are playing, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky hopes to eliminate that noise by turning off the TVs at Halas Hall, the team's practice facility. "Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you've got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us -- what we should do, what we are and what we're not -- but they don't really know who we are or what we're capable of as people or what we're going through or what we're thinking, it's just the outside viewers looking in," Trubisky said Wednesday before the Bears practice.

"So tunnel vision, earmuffs and just come to work every day and try to get better and get back to what we know we're capable of doing." Trubisky, 25 is taking most of the heat this season after the Bears (3-5) suffered their fourth straight loss to fall into last place in the NFC North. In seven starts this season, he has passed for 1,217 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Among NFL starting QBs, his 80.0 passer rating ranks No. 29, surpassing only the Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton, the Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield and the New York Jets' Sam Darnold.

Meanwhile, the Bears are near the bottom in most NFL offensive statistical categories and totaled 9 net yards in the first half in a 22-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. That's coming off a 12-4 record in 2018 that included a playoff berth in Matt Nagy's debut as head coach. "It is totally different [this year in terms of expectations]," Nagy said on Wednesday. "Because last year there aren't those outside expectations. No one knew exactly what we were getting in to [last season]. And then we made a little run. We ended up winning the division. And we put ourselves in a great opportunity to where now the expectations are meteoric.

"Now they're just extremely high for a team that's coming from where we were coming from. And that's great. We're not asking for anything different. We want that. If you don't crave that pressure and you don't crave that, then you shouldn't be on this team." Wide receiver Anthony Miller summed up the Bears' situation on Wednesday, saying via the Chicago Sun-Times, "It is now or never. It's win or go home, really, for us."

