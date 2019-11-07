International Development News
Development News Edition

Bears QB Trubisky wants TVs off at team facility

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 04:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 04:21 IST
Bears QB Trubisky wants TVs off at team facility
Image Credit: Pixabay

Apparently tired of hearing about how bad he and the Chicago Bears are playing, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky hopes to eliminate that noise by turning off the TVs at Halas Hall, the team's practice facility. "Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you've got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us -- what we should do, what we are and what we're not -- but they don't really know who we are or what we're capable of as people or what we're going through or what we're thinking, it's just the outside viewers looking in," Trubisky said Wednesday before the Bears practice.

"So tunnel vision, earmuffs and just come to work every day and try to get better and get back to what we know we're capable of doing." Trubisky, 25 is taking most of the heat this season after the Bears (3-5) suffered their fourth straight loss to fall into last place in the NFC North. In seven starts this season, he has passed for 1,217 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Among NFL starting QBs, his 80.0 passer rating ranks No. 29, surpassing only the Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton, the Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield and the New York Jets' Sam Darnold.

Meanwhile, the Bears are near the bottom in most NFL offensive statistical categories and totaled 9 net yards in the first half in a 22-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. That's coming off a 12-4 record in 2018 that included a playoff berth in Matt Nagy's debut as head coach. "It is totally different [this year in terms of expectations]," Nagy said on Wednesday. "Because last year there aren't those outside expectations. No one knew exactly what we were getting in to [last season]. And then we made a little run. We ended up winning the division. And we put ourselves in a great opportunity to where now the expectations are meteoric.

"Now they're just extremely high for a team that's coming from where we were coming from. And that's great. We're not asking for anything different. We want that. If you don't crave that pressure and you don't crave that, then you shouldn't be on this team." Wide receiver Anthony Miller summed up the Bears' situation on Wednesday, saying via the Chicago Sun-Times, "It is now or never. It's win or go home, really, for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

1.2 million hours of community work completed by offenders

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says the 1.2 million hours of community work completed by offenders in the last financial year have helped local communities right across the country.Community work sentences are a great way for people to p...

UPDATE 1-Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to try to resolve dam dispute by Jan. 15 -Treasury

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed on Wednesday to work toward resolving their dispute over the filling and operation of a massive dam project in Ethiopia by Jan. 15, 2020, the U.S. Treasury said. In a joint statement...

Winless Bengals unveil Finley vs. red-hot Ravens

The winless Cincinnati Bengals will introduce a new starting quarterback Sunday afternoon when rookie Ryan Finley steps into that role. That shouldnt faze the visiting Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a conquering of Tom Brady and the N...

Jets C Little still in hospital after slapshot strikes head

Winnipeg Jets center Bryan Little, who was hit in the head by a slapshot in Tuesday nights game against the New Jersey Devils, was still in a hospital Wednesday after receiving stitches the previous night. Little went to St. Boniface Hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019