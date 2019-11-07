International Development News
Vikings claim vet Sendejo off waivers for 2nd stint

Strong safety Andrew Sendejo on Wednesday returned to the Minnesota Vikings, who claimed him off waivers. Sendejo, a 10-year veteran released Tuesday by the Philadelphia Eagles, previously played for the Vikings from 2011-18.

He started 40 games for Minnesota from 2015-17, totaling five interceptions and 15 pass breakups as Minnesota won the NFC North in 2015 and 2017. He intercepted six passes and recovered three fumbles in 93 games (58 starts) for the Vikings. In nine games (one start) for the Eagles this season, Sendejo made 28 tackles, including two for loss, and made his only interception against the Vikings on Oct. 13.

Sendejo, 32, was signed by the Eagles after becoming a free agent in March, when the Vikings declined the $5.5 million 2019 option on his contract. He only played in five games last season due to a groin injury. He had 27 tackles.

Sendejo also played in two games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2010.

