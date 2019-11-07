International Development News
Pacers take off in 3rd to handle Wizards

T.J. Warren scored 21 points as the host Indiana Pacers benefited from a lopsided run to begin the third quarter to record a 121-106 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Warren shot 9 of 15 from the field and Doug McDermott connected on four 3-pointers to finish with 19 points as seven Pacers players scored in double figures.

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis collected 13 points and a career-high-tying 17 rebounds before fouling out in his return from a two-game absence due to a bruised left calf. Sabonis' rebound total matched his previous personal best set in the Pacers' 102-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Aaron Holiday scored 18 points, JaKarr Sampson added 14 and Malcolm Brogdon contributed 12 points and 13 assists as Indiana recorded its fourth win in its last five outings.

Washington's Bradley Beal scored 30 points despite shooting just 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Thomas Bryant had 20 points and 11 rebounds and C.J. Miles added 15 points for the Wizards, who have lost four of their last five.

Indiana followed up a 44-point second quarter by scoring 22 of the first 27 points in the third to seize a 92-67 lead. Sampson highlighted the early surge in the third quarter by exploiting the interior with four layups and a short jumper. Washington turned the tables with a 14-0 run, with Davis Bertans sinking a 3-pointer and a tip-in before connecting from beyond the arc once again to cap the surge.

Aaron Holiday emphatically put a halt to the Wizards' charge, draining back-to-back 3-pointers to stake Indiana to a 100-83 lead with 9:53 to play in the fourth quarter. The Pacers briefly created breathing room and seized a 44-35 lead after McDermott and Justin Holiday each made a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-2 run early in the second quarter.

Ish Smith converted a 3-point play to trim Washington's deficit to 44-41, but McDermott drained a pair of 3-pointers to highlight Indiana's 26-21 surge over the final seven minutes to push its lead to 70-62 at intermission. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

