Satoransky’s career-high 27 lead Bulls past Hawks

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points and the visiting Chicago Bulls ended a two-game losing streak with a 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Satoransky entered the game averaging 6.5 points and had not scored in double figures all season. He was 10-for-13 from the field, 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and eight assists.

Lauri Markkanen added 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting but exited in the first half and did not return due to a left foot contusion. Kris Dunn scored 13. The Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr., an Atlanta native who averaged a double-double over the previous six games, managed only two points and two rebounds and was limited to 13 minutes before fouling out.

The Hawks struggled without forward John Collins, who was serving the second game of a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. Jabari Parker, his replacement, contributed a team-high 18 points, and veteran Vince Carter scored 14. It was a dismal offensive night for the Hawks, who made only 6 of 30 3-pointers and turned the ball over 24 times. Trae Young entered the game averaging 27.2 points but was limited to nine points and was 0-for-8 on 3-pointers.

Two of Atlanta's rookies struggled on the second end of the back-to-back after scoring career highs on Tuesday night. De'Andre Hunter, who scored 16 on Tuesday, was limited to four points, and Cam Reddish, who scored 12 the previous night, managed only five points. The Bulls established their dominance early and led 33-19 after one quarter and 56-41 at halftime. Chicago outscored Atlanta 9-2 to start the second half and led by 22 when Satoransky banked in a floater at 9:41 to put the Bulls ahead 65-43. Chicago continued to expand its lead and led 91-65 to start the final quarter.

The Bulls shot 49.4 percent from the field and 39.4 percent on 3-pointers, making 13 of 33. The Hawks complete their three-game homestand on Friday, when they host the Sacramento Kings. The Bulls play again on Saturday, when they host the Houston Rockets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

