Brissett returns to Colts practice, takes limited reps

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett returned to practice on Wednesday, raising hopes he could play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Brissett was knocked out early in the second quarter of last week's game at Pittsburgh with a knee injury, going down after guard Quenton Nelson was knocked back into Brissett and rolled up the quarterback's leg.

An MRI exam on Monday revealed a sprained MCL in his left knee but no significant structural damage. Brian Hoyer took over and threw a touchdown to Jack Doyle on his first throw, but Hoyer turned the ball over twice -- including a 96-yard interception return by Minkah Fitzpatrick -- as the Steelers prevailed 26-24.

Brissett's participation Wednesday was on a limited basis, and the Colts pledge to play it cautious with the 26-year-old. "We're going to rely on (Brissett), we're going to rely on the doctors, I think we're gonna have to all get together on this decision," head coach Frank Reich told reporters on how he'll approach Brissett's status as the game nears. "And there is some of it, 'Let's be smart. We don't want to lose you for the long haul by trying to be a hero,' so there's some of that comes into play.

"But, you know, Jacoby's old school, now. I mean, he's old school," the coach added. "I mean, you guys know; you saw the year he played and he took a beating and he played every stinkin' snap. So this guy is as tough as they come. But we gotta do the right thing for him and for our team, and we'll just see how it plays out. He's our quarterback, we want him to play, and if he's ready to play, then he'll be the starter." Regardless of how much Brissett practices, Reich said Hoyer will get plenty of first-team reps this week.

Hoyer finished 17 of 26 for 169 yards, three touchdowns and the interception, along with a lost fumble, against the Steelers. Brissett, the full-time starter in the wake of Andrew Luck's preseason retirement, has thrown for 1,649 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 99.7 passer rating and a 5-3 record as a starter (including last Sunday).

The Colts enter Week 10 a half-game behind the 6-3 Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South. --Field Level Media

