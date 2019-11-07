Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is. He achieved the feat in the ongoing second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium.

In the match between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and opted to bowl first. Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only other Indian to have played 100 T20Is.

Apart from Sharma, wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni is the most experienced men's cricketer in the T20I format as he has played 98 games. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is the only men cricketer to have played more than 100 T20Is.

Sharma had surpassed Dhoni in the first T20I against Bangladesh to become the most capped Indian men's player in the 20-over format. In the same match, he also went past Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game. Having lost the first match, skipper Rohit on Wednesday said that the focus of the team is to perform collectively. He also said that the conditions in Delhi for the first T20I were not ideal.

"The focus will be on the team to perform. Collectively all of us need to come together, the batters need to get the job done and the bowlers need to come out and take those crucial wickets. That will be the idea, we are not focussing on any individual department because we lost as a team, not as individuals," Sharma said. (ANI)

