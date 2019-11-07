International Development News
Soccer-Policeman charged with murder after death of Dalian Atkinson

Soccer-Policeman charged with murder after death of Dalian Atkinson
A police officer has been charged with murder after the 2016 death of former English Premier League striker Dalian Atkinson, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement on Thursday. An alternative charge of unlawful act manslaughter was also put forward.

Atkinson, 48, died when police fired a high-voltage Taser stun-gun at him during an incident outside his father's house in his home town of Telford in central England. A second officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

"This decision was made following a careful review of all the evidence presented to us by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following an investigation," said Jenny Hopkins of the CPS. The unidentified officers were due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.

Atkinson started his professional career at Ipswich Town and his clubs included Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Spain's Real Sociedad as well as Turkish side Fenerbahce.

