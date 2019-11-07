International Development News
Development News Edition

Chinki keeps Olympic quota hopes alive; Vivaan, Esha win double gold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:24 IST
Chinki keeps Olympic quota hopes alive; Vivaan, Esha win double gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinki Yadav kept alive India's hopes of securing the second Olympic quota in women's 25m Pistol, clinging to fifth place in the first round qualification of the Asian Shooting Championship here on Thursday. Chinki shot an exceptional 292 and will be looking to make the final on Friday and take a shot at clinching one of the four available Tokyo berths. Rahi Sarnobat has already secured the other quota place for India in the event in earlier competitions.

Apart from Chinki, Vivaan Kapoor and Esha Singh won two gold each as India dominated the junior competitions, where they have accounted for 18 of the 23 medals won so far by the country. The icing on the cake at the Lusail Shooting complex was the 1-2 finish in the junior men's trap competition where Vivaan shot his way to an individual gold with compatriot Bhowneesh Mendiratta following him through the day to clinch silver.

The pair also combined with Manavaditya Singh Rathore to secure the team gold in the event. Vivaan, who picked up his second and third yellow metal of the competition after winning the junior trap mixed team event on day one partnering Manisha Keer, continued his good form by topping qualification with a solid 120 out of 125.

Bhowneesh was second with 118, while Manavaditya missed out on the final, finishing eighth with a score of 109. Vivaan then missed five birds in the final but still emerged triumphant, with a score of 45, as Bhowneesh missed eight for the silver. Li Siwei of China won bronze.

Teenager Esha also won double gold on the day, capturing both the individual and team titles in the 10m air pistol women junior competition. Esha topped the qualification with a 579 and then won the finals with a 242.2. Teammate Priya Raghav was third in the qualification with 574 and finished in the same position in the final, closing out with a 217.6.

Jeong Hyo of Korea won silver while Esha, Priya and Yuvika Tomar claimed the team gold with a total of 1721, which eclipsed both the Asian and world junior records in the category. Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar won India's fifth gold of the day, in 50m rifle 3 positions women junior, with a dominating 453.1 in the final.

Bhakti, Ayushi Podder and Nishchal also won the team silver in the event. So did the trio of Niraj Kumar, Harshrajsinhji Gohil and Nitish Kumar in the 50m rifle 3 positions men junior event. Niraj also picked up the individual silver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Cong-JMM seat-sharing talks in final stages; announcement likely on Friday

Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM for the Assembly election are in final stages and an announcement is likely on Friday, sources said. The Congress, JMM and the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD are attemptin...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm DEL78 LDALL AYODHYA Ayodhya D-dayCentre rushes paramilitary forces to UP, RPF steps up vigil, cancels leaveNew DelhiAyodhya The Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Uttar Pradesh whi...

IUC row: Trai schedules open house discussion on Nov 15

Sector regulator Trai has scheduled for November 15 its open house discussion on the interconnect usage charges IUC issue that has seen old and new operators erupt in a war of words recently. According to the information on the Telecom Regu...

Merkel, NATO chief reject Macron's view NATO is dying

French President Emmanuel Macron used drastic words when he described NATO as experiencing a brain death, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, saying that was not her view.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also rejected t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019