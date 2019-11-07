International Development News
Dortmund legend Owomoyela to host Der Klassiker screening in Kochi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:36 IST
Two-time Bundesliga winner Patrick Owomoyela is all set to host the live screening of 'Der Klassiker' between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund here on Saturday. On a three-day visit to India, Owomoyela returns for a second consecutive screening of Bundesliga's most anticipated clash.

Earlier in 2019, Owomoyela attended a screening in New Delhi and comes back, this time to soak in a bit of the Kerala football culture along with setting up a unique fan experience. The former Germany international will arrive here on Friday and will be in the stands to witness his first-ever Hero Indian Super League game between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC.

Currently, Borussia Dortmund are placed second on the 2019-20 Bundesliga table after 10 rounds with 19 points – two places and a point above defending champions FC Bayern Munich.

