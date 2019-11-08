International Development News
Brown fires off profanity-filled tweet at NFL

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  Updated: 08-11-2019 04:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 04:05 IST
Brown fires off profanity-filled tweet at NFL
Image Credit: Flickr

Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year. "My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's investigation," ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted on Thursday morning.

Hours later, Brown took to social media to vent his frustration with the league. "Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and blood (expletive) the @nfl I'll never play in that (expletive) treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self."

Brown later deleted the tweet and posted a new one, writing, "I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap." Brown, 31, initially tweeted on Sept. 22 that he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore."

That tweet came two days after the New England Patriots released him. The NFL released a statement on Sept. 20 that said Brown would not be placed on the commissioner's exempt list while he is a free agent but warned, "If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation."

Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 and then signed with the Patriots. He played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in New England's 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. The four-time All-Pro has been under investigation by the NFL under its personal conduct policy since former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in September alleging that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with the Pittsburgh Steelers), Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

