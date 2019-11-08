International Development News
Report: 76ers G Simmons (shoulder) likely out 3 games

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is likely to miss three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Thursday. Hayned reported earlier Thursday that Simmons would have more tests on his shoulder after X-rays came back negative. Multiple outlets confirmed the diagnosis of a Grade 1 AC joint sprain.

Simmons sustained the injury Wednesday in Philadelphia's 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The 76ers play Friday night at Denver, then host Charlotte on Sunday and Cleveland on Tuesday before opening a three-game road trip. The 23-year-old Simmons is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 steals after seven games, with the Sixers losing two straight following a 5-0 start.

The Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and a first-time All-Star in 2018-19, Simmons owns career averages of 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 167 games (all starts). The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU, Simmons sat out the 2016-17 season with a foot injury but has only missed four games since.

