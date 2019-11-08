Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing: Chadwick feels F1 is further away the closer she gets

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has taken a step closer to Formula One this year but her dream of one day competing at the pinnacle of motor racing feels further away than ever. The Briton, who collected $500,000 for winning the inaugural all-female single-seater title, celebrated her 21st birthday in May with a new role as development driver for the Williams F1 team. Soccer: Toronto ready to embrace hostile Seattle crowd in MLS Cup

Toronto FC have transformed into road warriors in the playoffs and that could bode well for the Canadian side as they prepare to visit Seattle Sounders for one of the league's scariest assignments in Sunday's MLS Cup. A sellout crowd of 69,000 will watch Major League Soccer's championship game and the home fans routinely make it tough for visiting players to remain dialed in throughout a match. Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return, says MLS chief

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Italian side AC Milan after his successful stint at LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber has said. The 38-year-old Swedish striker has spent the past 18 months in MLS but his contract with Galaxy expires at the end of the year and he has been linked with a host of European clubs. Brown fires off profanity-filled tweet at NFL

Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year. "My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's investigation," ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted on Thursday morning. NHL roundup: Pens score 4 unanswered to snap Isles' streak

Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game with 1:35 left in overtime Thursday night to cap a furious comeback by the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, who scored four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to snap the New York Islanders' 10-game winning streak with a 4-3 win. Rust stole the puck from Brock Nelson behind the net and tucked a wraparound shot past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov to cap the comeback by the Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Rugby: All Blacks' Williams agrees to join Toronto Wolfpack

New Zealand center and twice World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams has agreed to join the Toronto Wolfpack rugby league team ahead of their debut in England's top-tier Super League next year, the Canadian side said on Thursday. The move marks a fourth code switch for 34-year-old Williams, who will be formally introduced next Thursday in a news conference at the Emirates Stadium in London, the home of Premier League soccer team Arsenal. Woods selects himself as one of four captain's picks for U.S. team

Tiger Woods on Friday selected himself as one of his four captain's picks to play for the United States in the Presidents Cup against the International team at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15. Woods will be the first playing captain since Hale Irwin led the U.S. to a 20-12 win in the inaugural event in Virginia in 1994. NFL notebook: Brown vents frustration on Twitter

Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year. "Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and blood (expletive) the @nfl I'll never play in that (expletive) treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self." NBA fines Clippers $50K over Kawhi-related comments

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 on Thursday for comments made about Kawhi Leonard and his injury status. On Wednesday, the league said it accepted the Clippers plan to sit Leonard, who was listed on the injury report with an ailing knee, in the first of back-to-back games. He did not play in a 129-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks - a game that was nationally televised by ESPN. YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other. The online personalities, who boast 20 million YouTube subscribers each, fought to a draw at Manchester Arena in August 2018 before setting up a rematch that is expected to sell out the 21,000-seat Staples Center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)