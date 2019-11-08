International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Australia snub Stosur for Fed Cup singles, pick Tomljanovic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 10:57 IST
Tennis-Australia snub Stosur for Fed Cup singles, pick Tomljanovic
Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia is throwing debutant Ajla Tomljanovic into the Fed Cup cauldron against France, dropping veteran Sam Stosur in favor of the Croatia-born debutant for the singles just weeks after she became eligible to represent the nation. World number 51 Tomljanovic will play French number one Kristina Mladenovic in the first singles at Perth Arena on Saturday, with Ash Barty to take on Caroline Garcia in the second.

World number one Barty will meet 40th-ranked Mladenovic in the opener of the reverse singles on Sunday, with Tomljanovic to play world number 45 Garcia. Barty and Stosur are slated to play Mladenovic and Garcia in the doubles, though all of Sunday's matches may be changed.

Stosur, 35, holds Australia's Fed Cup record for most singles wins, with 29 from her 49 rubbers, but she lost both her singles matches in the semi-finals against Belarus. In selecting the 26-year-old Tomljanovic, Australia captain Alicia Molik may also have been mindful of Stosur's record of stage-fright when playing in front of home crowds.

Despite winning the 2011 U.S. Open and making the French Open semi-finals four times, Stosur has long struggled to deal with the limelight in Australia. She has never gone further than the fourth round at the Australian Open and has been knocked out of the first round at Melbourne Park for the last four tournaments in succession.

Australia is bidding for their eighth title and first since 1974, with France going for a third after last winning the team tournament in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will not impose tariffs on EU cars: Juncker

The outgoing president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday he believes the US will not impose new tariffs on imported European cars in the coming days. President Donald Trumps administration has been threatening since...

Disqualified Karnataka MLAs move SC for postponement of Dec 5 bypolls

The disqualified Karnataka MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking further postponement of the Assembly bypolls which are scheduled to take place on December 5. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana on October 25 had reserved its ver...

HC to hear in Feb plea for action against police officials for protesting against clash with lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in February a plea seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on dharna after their November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex. A ben...

PVR makes foray into Sri Lanka, opens 9-screen multiplex

Film exhibition firm PVR on Friday announced its foray into the Sri Lankan market with the opening of its first theatre in collaboration with Shangri La Group. PVR Lanka at One Galle Face Mall is a nine-screen property with premium luxury f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019