NBA roundup: Clippers rally past Blazers for Rivers' 900th win

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from an eight-point, fourth-quarter hole to defeat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 107-101 on Thursday night. Lou Williams scored 26 points and recorded eight assists while Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac each scored 15 points for the Clippers. Zubac also had 13 rebounds, nine on the offensive end.

Leonard contributed 18 points to the fourth-quarter comeback. The victory was the 900th of Clippers coach Doc Rivers' career. He is the 13th coach to reach the milestone.

Celtics 108, Hornets 87 Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, Kemba Walker added 14 in his return to Charlotte, and Boston cruised past host Charlotte.

Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth straight. Jaylen Brown chipped in 12 points after missing the team's previous three games due to an illness. Miles Bridges had 18 points, and Devonte' Graham added 15 for the Hornets, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Terry Rozier, playing against Boston for the first time after four seasons with the Celtics, was held to three points on 1-of-11 shooting.

Spurs 121, Thunder 112 LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 39 points on 19-for-23 shooting as San Antonio snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over visiting Oklahoma City.

The Spurs led by eight heading into the fourth quarter and never allowed the Thunder to get closer than five points the rest of the way. When Aldridge is on his game, the Spurs win. In San Antonio's five victories this season, he has averaged 25 points per game; in its three losses, he has managed just nine points per contest. Last season, Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points against Oklahoma City.

Heat 124, Suns 108 Jimmy Butler scored 30 of his 34 points in the first half and Goran Dragic scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half as Miami beat host Phoenix to stop the Suns' three-game winning streak.

Bam Adebayo had 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals, Tyler Herro scored 15 points off the bench, and Kendrick Nunn added 11 for the Heat, who at 6-2 are off to their best start since the 2012-13 team won six of its first eight. Butler made 11 of 16 field-goal attempts and Dragic made 9 of 16 to help the Heat shot 54.9 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from the 3-point line, where they made 15 of 28. Dragic tied his season-high in points and made 3-pointers (five) as the Heat became the first team to outshoot the Suns this season. The Suns shot 44.0 percent.

