International Development News
Development News Edition

Third T20I: Australia defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets, win series

Australia registered a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third T20I match here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Burswood
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:09 IST
Third T20I: Australia defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets, win series
Australia batsmen Aaron Finch (left) and David Warner (right) (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia registered a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third T20I match here on Friday. With this victory, Australia won the three-match T20I series against Pakistan by 2-0 as the first match was washed out.

Chasing a small target of 107 runs, Australia got off to a scintillating start as openers Aaron Finch and David Warner struck regular boundaries. Both were too good for Pakistan bowlers as the visitors failed to clinch even a single wicket. Finch scored a half-century during the chase. The skipper played a knock of 52 runs while Warner scored 48 runs to help Australia chase the target with 49 balls remaining.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Pakistan had a very poor start as Mitchell Starc sent two of their batsmen back to the pavilion in the third over. First, skipper Babar Azam was given LBW and on the very next ball, Mohammad Rizwan was bowled. The other opener, Imam-ul-Haq, was then dismissed by Sean Abbott, reducing Pakistan to 22/3. Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Sohail were the next batsmen.

Ahmed played brilliantly as he struck three boundaries to Starc in the sixth over. Both formed a 32-run partnership before Ashton Agar got hold of Sohail (8). The next two batsmen, Khushdil Shah and Imad Wasim, failed to form a good partnership with Ahmed as they scored eight and six runs respectively. Kane Richardson then ended Ahmed's 45-run innings as the latter gave away an easy catch to Starc.

Australia did not let Pakistan gain any momentum and restricted the visitors to 106/8. The hosts will now take on Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting from November 21.

Brief scores: Australia 109/0 (Aaron Finch 52*, David Warner 48*, Mohammad Hasnain 0-32) defeated Pakistan 106/8 (Iftikhar Ahmed 45, Imam-ul-Haq 14, Kane Richardson 3-18) by 10 wickets. (ANI)

Also Read: India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur Corridor

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of Baroda net profit jumps 73 pc to Rs 737 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a jump of 73.2 per cent in its net profit to Rs 736.68 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 425.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the pre...

High-Level task force to be constituted to study all schemes of Himachal

A High-Level task force will be constituted with Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary as chairperson, and representatives of the Union Ministries of agriculture and food processing, railways and touris...

Sebi extends second phase of UPI implementation for retail investors till March 2020

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended till March 2020 the timeline for second phase implementation of the Unified Payments Interface UPI facility for retail investors applying for shares in public issues. The second phase was to be impl...

Cricket-Superb seamers bowl Australia to series win against Pakistan

Pakistan was left humbled and humiliated by Australias miserly bowling unit, which set up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory for the home side in the third Twenty20 international on Friday and ensured a 2-0 triumph in the rain-affected serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019