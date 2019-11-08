International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Balbirnie to succeed long-serving Porterfield as Ireland captain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:42 IST
Cricket-Balbirnie to succeed long-serving Porterfield as Ireland captain
Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. Image Credit: ANI

William Porterfield has stepped down as Ireland's test and one-day captain after more than 11 years at the helm with Andrew Balbirnie succeeding him, Cricket Ireland said on Friday. Since taking over from former skipper Trent Johnston in 2008, Porterfield has led the senior team 253 times, including when Ireland debuted as a test nation in May last year.

"It has been an incredible journey, and a fantastic honor to have captained my country over the past 11 and a half years," Porterfield said in a statement. "To have been able to lead Ireland out at various World Cups, through to our first test against Pakistan, and again at Lord's in the summer, have been but a few of these highlights."

Middle-order batsman Balbirnie will begin his tenure in January with a one-day series in West Indies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Prehistoric ape from Germany was a pioneer of two-legged walkingFossils unearthed in southern Germany of a remarkable ape that lived about 11.6 million years ago may dramatically alter t...

Joshi bidding to create history at Panasonic Open India

Indias Khalin Joshi will be bidding to become the first player to successfully defend his title when the ninth edition of the Panasonic Open India starts next week. The USD 400,000 full-field Asian Tour event will be played at the Classic G...

Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO

The Indian Cricket Boards chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit. Rangnekar was BCCIs first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner duri...

CBSE to observe Fitness Week for making habit of fitness among students

In a revolutionary step aimed to inculcate the habit of fitness among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will be observing Fitness Week in the second and third week of November, as part of the Fit India Movement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019