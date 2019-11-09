Report: Redskins won't pay OT Williams remaining salary

The Washington Redskins won't pay disgruntled offensive tackle Trent Williams the remaining $5.1 million of his base salary, ESPN reported Friday. The team put Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list on Thursday, which gave Washington the option to decide whether to pay the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Williams can file a grievance to contest the decision. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates, who cited league sources in reporting the Redskins' decision, said the team had the choice of paying Williams all, some or none of his remaining salary. Still, other teams this season have opted to pay their players on the NFI list, they said.

Placing Williams on the list ensured he won't play at all during the 2019 campaign. He held out through the offseason and the first half of the regular season, reporting after the Oct. 29 trading deadline passed without him being dealt. He has not practiced since returning to the team, as he experienced discomfort with his helmet relating to an offseason procedure.

The team's decision undoubtedly will lead to further conflict between the Redskins and Williams, who blames the team for misdiagnosing a soft tissue cancer attached to his skull. He told reporters last month that he has "no trust" in the Washington organization. Williams, 31, has one year remaining on his five-year, $66 million deal and is scheduled to make $12.5 million in base salary next season.

