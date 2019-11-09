International Development News
Magic bury Grizzlies with huge fourth quarter

Nikola Vucevic recorded 23 points and 16 rebounds, and a dominant fourth quarter powered the Orlando Magic to a 118-86 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Ahead by six after three periods, Orlando opened the final quarter with a Michael Carter-Williams 3-pointer followed on the next possession by an Aaron Gordon thunderous reverse dunk in traffic off a pass from Carter-Williams. The two quick scores kicked off a 13-0 run, and the Magic never looked back.

One game removed from scoring a season-high for a quarter, 37 points in a win over Minnesota, Memphis scored just eight in the decisive fourth period Friday while Orlando put up 34. The Grizzlies outshot the Magic from behind the 3-point arc, 11 of 29 to 7 of 28. Orlando came into Friday's matchup the worst outside-shooting team in the NBA.

However, Orlando forced Memphis into 37.2 percent shooting from the floor. With the Magic hitting 47.3 percent from the field and dominating on the boards with 57 rebounds to the Grizzlies' 36, the hosts pulled away. Jonathan Isaac scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Orlando. Evan Fournier registered 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Gordon added 17 points, including two momentum-swinging dunks in the second half.

Orlando's all-around scoring contribution buoyed the Magic to their highest point total of the season. The Magic also snapped a four-game losing streak. Memphis came in having ended a three-game losing skid on Wednesday, but it could not replicate the offensive outburst it produced against Minnesota. Center Jonas Valanciunas, one of only three players to score in double figures, led the Grizzlies with 15 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. notched 14 after going scoreless on Wednesday, and Brandon Clarke hit for 13 off the bench.

The Magic held Memphis' leading scorer on the season, rookie Ja Morant, to a career-low eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.

