International Development News
Development News Edition

Hield scores 22 as surging Kings sink Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 11:31 IST
Hield scores 22 as surging Kings sink Hawks
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic drained five 3-pointers as the visiting Sacramento Kings recorded a 121-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Bogdanovic finished with 20 points, and De'Aaron Fox added 17 points and nine assists for the Kings, who have won three of their past four games following an 0-5 start to the season.

Hawks guard Trae Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and added 12 assists, but Atlanta ran out of gas after shaving a 21-point deficit down to one early in the fourth quarter. Jabari Parker scored 25 points, and Kevin Huerter chipped in with 17 for the Hawks, who have dropped four in a row to Sacramento.

Nemanja Bjelica's layup gave the Kings a 59-38 lead with 2:34 remaining in the second quarter before Atlanta slowly chipped away. The Hawks benefited from a 36-point third quarter and scored 10 of the first 13 points in the fourth to trim the deficit to 94-93. However, Sacramento regained its stroke from long range to keep Atlanta at bay.

Bogdanovic drained a pair of 3-pointers, and Cory Joseph, Trevor Ariza, and Harrison Barnes also connected from beyond the arc to highlight a 15-5 run to halt the Hawks' momentum. The Kings sank 26 of 41 first-half shots (63.4 percent) from the field and 7 of 14 from 3-point range to seize a 63-47 advantage at intermission.

Fox sank five of his seven shots from the field during the first half for a team-leading 12 points. He highlighted the surge by breezing past Parker for a contested finish early in the second quarter before crossing over De'Andre Bembry in transition for a left-handed dunk to push the Kings' advantage to 44-30. Young attempted to singlehandedly bring Atlanta back into the contest, draining a pair of floaters and a 3-pointer to cut Sacramento's lead to 68-54 early in the third quarter. Young set up a layup by Damian Jones to bring the Hawks within 72-66 with 6:19 left in the third, but Bogdanovic's 3-pointer at the third-period buzzer briefly halted the momentum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Nuggets edge 76ers for third straight win

Nikola Jokic hit a 20-foot jumper with 2.2 seconds left, and the host Denver Nuggets rallied from 21 down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-97 on Friday night. Jokic scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and also had 1...

Pompeo calls on Iran to provide IAEA inspectors rights, immunity

Washington USA, Nov 9 SputnikANI US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday called on Iran to provide inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA with their rights and immunity. On Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organization...

All should accept decision with patience, seriousness and maintain harmony: Scindia

After Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya case, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed that all should accept the decision with patience and seriousness and maintain harmony. I respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. All shoul...

Cong respects SC judgement in Ayodhya case, urges people to abide by secular values

The Congress on Saturday said it respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case and appealed to all parties and communities to abide by the secular values and maintain peace and harmony. In a statement after meeting of Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019